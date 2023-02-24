Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Officially Granted Name, Gender Change

Dwyane Wade's daughter's been granted the official name and gender change she's wanted ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According to new legal docs we obtained, an L.A. County judge just signed off on the new legal identity for Dwyane's transgender 15-year-old.

Dwyane's kid is now legally Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade ... and the judge also ruled in favor of her official gender change from male to female.

Of course, Dwyane and his current wife, Gabrielle Union, have been calling her Zaya for years -- she came out as trans back in 2020. Her petition for the name and gender has been making its way through the courts since last August.

The legal change came with some family drama ... as we first told you, the retired NBA star and his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade were at odds over the move. Dwyane said the change was in their child's best interest and ripped Shiovaughn's opposition as "nonsensical."