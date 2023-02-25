Jansen Panettiere Shares Passionate Kiss In One Of Final Films Before Death, New Clip

Play video content Jenni Gold

Jansen Panettiere had a few projects in the pipeline at the time of his death ... and he shared an intimate smooch in one of his final films, as a newly-obtained clip shows.

The footage, obtained by TMZ, showcases the late actor's on-screen kiss in the upcoming campy-horror 3-D flick, "Aaah! Roach!" Jansen, who plays Martin Jones, shared the screen with Grace Van Dien -- known for playing Chrissy Cunningham in "Stranger Things."

The movie features Jansen and Grace as their college is attacked by chemically altered man-eating roaches ... having to work together and save the day before it's too late.

Jenni Gold, director and producer of the film, tells TMZ ... the team is in shock at the loss of Jansen, adding he was loved by everyone and will be missed deeply.

She says the movie will be dedicated in his honor when released, which should be at the end of this year or early 2024. Jenni tells us the kissing scene was shot pre-pandemic and then filming got delayed, but the movie is now in post-production.