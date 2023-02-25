Video Shows Man Running Naked Along Texas Freeway
Butt-Naked Man Caught On Camera ... Running Down Texas Highway
2/25/2023 9:20 AM PT
A buck-naked man gave drivers a free peep show on a Texas highway ... and the bizarre incident was partly caught on video.
Check out this footage, obtained by TMZ, showing the mystery man -- in the buff -- running along the shoulder of Central Expressway in Dallas on Friday afternoon.
We're told another man dressed in a suit was chasing after him, but you can't see the second guy in the clip. That man apparently turned around at some point and went back the other way.
We don't know what happened to the streaker ... witnesses tell us they lost track of him as they drove down the highway.
TMZ reached out to a rep for Dallas PD, but she said cops never received a 911 call so they didn't respond.