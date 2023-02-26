Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Underneath this 'dumb dumb' boulder is a guy who has jokes for days, and you may have watched him on "Saturday Night Live" before seeing him in theaters. As part of the "Frat Pack," this comedian starred alongside Owen Wilson and Jack Black in a popular film in the mid-'90s.

Yes, he's got beautiful blue eyes and enjoys working out, but that doesn't mean you should take him home to meet the parents. When he's not acting or directing, you can find him sitting court-side next to fellow comedian Pete Davidson.