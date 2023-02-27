Tom Sizemore's Condition Not Improving, End of Life Decision Imminent

Tom Sizemore's family has a tough decision -- in light of his condition not having improved since his brain aneurysm ... his life may well soon be coming to an end.

The actor's manager, Charles Lago, tells TMZ ... doctors updated Tom's loved ones Monday, and the word is -- it's not good. He remains in critical care, in a coma and in ICU ... with no sign of improvement at this point, we're told.

As a result, Lago says the medical staff where Tom is being treated has recommended an end-of-life plan -- and laid out options. We're told the family's mulling that over now, and a statement on what they decide will be released in the days to come.

Lago also tells us that Tom's aneurysm was the result of a stroke he suffered on Feb. 18 at his home ... causing him to collapse and to be rushed to the hospital. We broke the story ... paramedics were called out that morning around 2 AM after someone found him.

Lago also tells us this ... "We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank the hundreds of messages of prayers and support that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them."