Ex-Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman In Hospice Fighting For His Life, Ex-Teammates Say

12/20/2022 3:52 PM PT
Ronnie Hillman
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman, a third-round pick in 2012, is in hospice fighting for his life ... his former teammates said Tuesday.

Orlando Franklin -- who helped block for Hillman for three seasons in Denver -- initially revealed the sad news on his Twitter page ... asking Broncos fans for prayers for the ex-tailback.

"He's in hospice and not doing well," Franklin said.

Another one of Hillman's former teammates, Derek Wolfe, said later Tuesday the 31-year-old is currently battling "bad liver cancer."

Ronnie Hillman
"It's not looking good," Wolfe said on 104.3 The Fan on Tuesday. "He has pneumonia and I'm putting it out there just to send positive vibes his way."

Hillman played for the Broncos from 2012 through 2015 -- and helped Peyton Manning and the rest of the team win Super Bowl 50. Wolfe remembered him as a "great football player, great person, great teammate" and "an all-around great dude" on Tuesday.

Hillman, who starred at San Diego State before his NFL career began, also played for the Minnesota Vikings, San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys in his career.

