Dave Grohl BBQs for 450 Homeless People, Cooks for 16 Hours

Dave Grohl is proving once again why he's just as much a rock star off the stage as he is on it ... putting his BBQ skills to work to feed the less fortunate.

The Foo Fighters' lead man showed up at The Hope Mission in Los Angeles around midnight Wednesday with some overnight gear and a massive meat smoker. Grohl took the next 16 hours (14 to cook and 2 to let the meat rest) whipping up ribs, pork butt, brisket, cabbage, coleslaw and beans.

You can see from the pics we've obtained just how hands-on Dave was through the whole process, making sure everything was just perfect as he worked in the kitchen.

We're told Dave handled all expenses himself and got some sleep here and there in the parking lot while the meat was getting smoked.

When it came time to serve, Dave chatted up Hope Mission staffers and guests living there in the shelter. In all, we're told his massive BBQ feast helped feed around 450 guests and 50 staffers.

We're all thinking it, right?