A.J. McCarron Says NFL Could '100 Percent' Adopt Some New XFL Rules

XFL star A.J. McCarron says the NFL could "100 percent" adopt some of Dwayne Johnson's new league's rules ... as a way to make the National Football League more exciting!

Of course, The Rock's iteration of the XFL launched a couple of weeks back ... and the games featured some very interesting, new rules. For example, teams have the option to go for 3 after a touchdown. Also, instead of an onside kick, teams have the opportunity to attempt to convert a 4th and 15. Get the yards, and keep the ball.

Fans have enjoyed the new rules to such a degree, there's talk about the NFL implementing them. We asked the 3x National Champion and St. Louis BattleHawks QB if he believed it could actually happen.

"I do, 100%," A.J. told us.

"If you look at it, the NFL itself, a couple of years ago changed the extra point rule," McCarron said, explaining, "They moved the extra point back because the percentages were almost 100 percent on making extra points, and so they wanted to figure out ways to make the game more interesting."

The XFL's rules certainly make things interesting. During Week 1, McCarron's squad was trailing the San Antonio Brahmas 15-3 with under 2 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. But, thanks to the league's new rules, St. Louis was able to pull off the otherwise impossible upset.

After the dub, A.J., who has been a part of some huge football games throughout his career, was visibly emotional after the come-from-behind win. McCarron explained why he's still playing the game when he doesn't necessarily need to do it for the money.

As for the rules actually being instituted ... McCarron believes the NFL could start by replacing the onside kick with the long 4th down attempt, and he feels the transition would be seamless.