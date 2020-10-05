A.J. McCarron's Wife, Katherine Webb, Announces 3rd Baby, 'Boy Mom!'

Play video content Breaking News

You've heard of the "Girl Dad" ... and now Katherine Webb is proud to be a "Boy Mom" ... with the NFL QB's wife announcing they're expecting their THIRD baby boy!!

Remember, Kobe Bryant famously boasted about having all daughters ... using the now-popular term to show pride in raising all girls in his household.

Webb is now going to be outnumbered 4-1 in her home ... with the married couple revealing their third boy is on the way in a gender reveal Monday.

"And God said...BAM! YOU’RE A BOY MOM 👦🏻👦🏻👶🏻," the former beauty queen said on Instagram. "PSA- prayers needed for my sanity 😄"

The Houston Texans backup and Miss Alabama USA 2012 welcomed their first son, Tripp, in May 2016 ... and Cash followed later in 2018.

BTW -- doesn't it feel like just yesterday the world was introduced to Webb via Brent Musburger at the 2013 national title game?!

As for A.J., he's clearly THRILLED by the news ... pumping his fists and yelling, "YEAHH, thank you!!!"

Don't be surprised if a couple of these boys end up following their dad and lining up under center someday.