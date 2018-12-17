AJ McCarron Adorable Airport Reunion With Son ... 'DADDY!!!!!!!!!'

AJ McCarron Has Adorable Airport Reunion With Son, 'DADDY!!!!'

Didn't take long for AJ McCarron to get over the Raiders loss Sunday ... 'cause dude had the happiest reunion with his son at the airport -- and the vid is adorable.

AJ's been away from his 2-year-old and his model wife, Katherine Webb, for a few weeks ... but the QB flew back to 'Bama after Oakland's game -- and his reunion with his son couldn't have been cuter.

Tripp is held back until his pops strolls through the door ... and then the baby boy unleashes all his love for AJ with a "DADDY!!!!" yell and a big hug.

"When you’re reunited with your BFF #5weekswithoutdaddy," Katherine posted on social media.

So, why's AJ back in town when the Raiders still have two weeks left in the season??

Webb is SUPER pregnant with the couple's second child ... and says the new baby is actually due TODAY!!!

AJ and the Raiders don't play again until Monday ... so timing is great -- McCarron's got an extra day off this week.

Congrats!!!