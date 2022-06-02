Sue Bird's TOGETHXR Sues The Rock's XFL Over League's Rebranded Logo

Sue Bird's TOGETHXR company has made good on its threats ... its now filed a lawsuit against The Rock's XFL over the league's rebranded logo less than a month after initially claiming it was way too similar to theirs.

The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ Sports, was filed on Wednesday -- nearly four weeks after Bird and her fiancée, Megan Rapinoe, threatened to get lawyers involved following the XFL's creation of a new "X" logo.

In the lawsuit, TOGETHXR -- a media org. co-founded by Bird, Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel -- says the football league's logo, which was debuted on April 6, looks and feels "confusingly similar to TOGETHXR's brand and logo."

They included in the docs a side-by-side of the logos ... and said they made "repeated attempts" to contact the XFL and its legal team over it all.

But, in the docs, attorneys for TOGETHXR said the XFL has "failed to acknowledge that it has tread on TOGETHXR's rights" -- and now, they want a court to step in and force the league to stop using the X logo ... plus damages.

Bird and Rapinoe initially brought up their gripe with the logo on April 7 ... with the two star athletes sending loud-and-clear messages to Dwayne Johnson on social media.

"Welp. This is awkward," Rapinoe said in a tweet. "Only thing @TheRock and @XFL2023 are gonna be cookin up is a response to the Cease and Desist and an ENTIRE new brand ID. @togethxr got this on [lock] boys."

Pumped to reveal our new @XFL2023 logo as we build our organization and shape our one of a kind, hungry XFL culture.

X represents the INTERSECTION OF DREAMS & OPPORTUNITY.

To all our XFL players, coaches, fans;

You bring the dreams - we’ll bring the opportunity.

Now LFG!#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/ucbSjiBVwf — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 6, 2022 @TheRock