Juror Dismissed from Alex Murdaugh Double Murder Trial, Demands Her Eggs
3/2/2023 7:47 AM PT
Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial hit a delay Thursday morning when the judge dismissed one of the jurors -- but she refused to leave court without some very valuable belongings.
Judge Clifton Newman announced one of the jurors had discussed her opinion about trial evidence with 3 people -- presumably not other jurors -- and therefore, she's being replaced with an alternate.
The jurors' dismissal also came with an inflationary sign of the times, as she demanded her belongings from the jury room before departing. Those items included her purse, a bottle ... and a dozen eggs!!!
The price of those eggs runs somewhere north of $4 these days in Georgia ... so ya get it.
Even the judge quipped, "We've had a lot of interesting things. But now a dozen eggs."
As for Murdaugh's fate ... the alternate juror has been seated, and the defense is delivering its closing arguments.