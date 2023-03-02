Juror Dismissed from Alex Murdaugh Double Murder Trial, Demands Her Eggs

Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial hit a delay Thursday morning when the judge dismissed one of the jurors -- but she refused to leave court without some very valuable belongings.

Judge Clifton Newman announced one of the jurors had discussed her opinion about trial evidence with 3 people -- presumably not other jurors -- and therefore, she's being replaced with an alternate.

Play video content Youtube / NewsNation

The jurors' dismissal also came with an inflationary sign of the times, as she demanded her belongings from the jury room before departing. Those items included her purse, a bottle ... and a dozen eggs!!!

The price of those eggs runs somewhere north of $4 these days in Georgia ... so ya get it.

Even the judge quipped, "We've had a lot of interesting things. But now a dozen eggs."

