Alex Murdaugh Takes The Stand At Murder Trial, Denies Shooting Wife and Son

Play video content

Alex Murdaugh, who has been charged with the double murder of his wife and son, took the stand and denied shooting his late family members to death.

The disgraced powerhouse attorney testified in his own defense Thursday in a South Carolina courtroom, fielding questions from his defense lawyers, denying he killed his son Paul, adding he didn't shoot his wife, Maggie either.

Murdaugh told the jury ... "I didn't shoot my wife or my son anytime ever."

Play video content

He became very emotional as he described finding his son and wife dead.

While Murdaugh denied pulling the trigger in the fatal June 2021 shootings, he admitted to lying to authorities about the case.

Murdaugh apologized to the rest of his family, many of whom were in the courtroom... saying he would "never intentionally do anything to hurt" his wife or son Paul, who he referred to as "Paw Paw."

Maggie and 22-year-old Paul were found dead at the Murdaugh's hunting property in June 2021 after they were shot with what investigators believe are two different guns. Murdaugh told police he discovered their bodies after the fact, claiming he had an alibi.

Murdaugh was a person of interest for a while, but it took over a year for him to be charged with murder.

A couple months after his wife and son were found dead, Murdaugh allegedly hired a gunman to kill him so his surviving son, Buster, could collect a $10 million life insurance policy. But Murdaugh survived a gunshot wound to the head and was arrested and charged for the alleged scheme.