Rep. Robert Garcia Explains Why He Praised Beyoncé on House Floor

Rep. Robert Garcia Explains Why He Praised Beyoncé on House Floor
3/2/2023 12:30 AM PT
A newly-elected Congressman went viral for a full-blown presentation he gave on the House floor, praising Beyoncé -- and we got to the bottom of what was behind it all.
Our photog ran into Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) on Capitol Hill Wednesday ... this after his impassioned speech just hours earlier, where he talked about the end of Black History Month and the start of Women's History Month ... using Queen Bey as the bridge between the two.
Rep. Garcia explained himself perfectly well in his ode to the iconic performer -- rightly noting Beyoncé is, well, awesome, but he elaborated a bit more with us ... breaking down why exactly he felt she was the perfect person to honor.
Watch ... he says Beyoncé achieved that rare feat of being both an entertainer and an activist, which puts her in a different category of celebrity. He also says it's exactly because of this she's worthy enough to be called out in a very good way.
We've seen Taylor Swift's name get thrown around in our nation's capital ... and now, Bey's right there with her thanks to the Congressman. Worlds are colliding like never before, eh?