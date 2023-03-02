Viral Video Scarlet Takes A Tumble 'Memba Her?!
3/2/2023 12:01 AM PT
OG YouTuber Paige Reynolds was just 15 years old when she went viral after sharing her "Scarlet Takes A Tumble" video back in 2008. In the clip, Paige takes center stage on her coffee table -- and after singing her heart out -- takes a tumble to the floor.
Today, the classic viral video boasts over 30 million views and has been parodied all across the world. Although she is no longer making YouTube content, she recently took to her TikTok channel to display the original platform wedges she wore circa 2008.