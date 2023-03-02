Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Sweetie Pie's' Owner Tim Norman Gets Life In Prison in Nephew's Murder-for-Hire

'Sweetie Pie's Owner Tim Norman Sentenced To Life ... For Nephew's Murder-For-Hire

3/2/2023 12:30 PM PT
James "Tim" Norman, star of the reality series "Welcome To Sweetie Pie's," has been sentenced to life in prison for his murder-for-hire plot against his nephew.

Norman was handed his sentence Thursday, according to legal docs obtained by TMZ -- this after being found guilty in September of setting up his 21-year-old nephew Andre's slaying back in 2016.

As we reported, Norman was convicted of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Prosecutors said he tried cashing a life insurance policy on Andre worth $450K after working with a woman named Terica Ellis to pull off the killing.

FYI -- Ellis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and has pled guilty -- getting sentenced in January to 3 years behind bars.

Fans of the OWN show remember both Norman and Andre were featured. The 5-season series revolved around the soul food game in St. Louis, with Norman running the titular restaurant.

