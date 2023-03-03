Reggie Bush's Wife Makes Sexy Dance Video In The Rain For His 38th Birthday
3/3/2023 7:19 AM PT
Reggie Bush's wife channeled her inner-Teyana Taylor, making an extremely sexy dance video to celebrate her hubby's birthday, and the video's so hot, not even pouring rain could cool things off! 🥵
Lilit -- who married the former NFL running back in 2014 -- shared the dance video on Instagram on Thursday ... Bush's 38th birthday.
"Happy Birthday Daddy @reggiebush 🥰," the 35-year-old said in the caption. "I dedicate this dance to you my love."
Lilit showed off her moves to Chris Brown's "Under The Influence," popular amongst dancers, and performed in a two-piece black fit.
"Sometimes mommy dances 🤪", she said.
Remember, Bush started dating Lilit in 2011, a few years after his very publicized relationship with Kim Kardashian ended. The couple has 3 children together.
Happy birthday, Reggie!