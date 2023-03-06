Cardi B Not Releasing Kulture Wave Beauty Product Line, Despite Reports

Cardi B is nowhere near ready to release a new line of beauty products ... despite multiple reports claiming she is about to drop a new line with a name to honor her kids.

Sources close to the "WAP" rapper tell TMZ ... the recent flurry of news stories claiming Cardi is set to release a beauty product line called Kulture Wave are totally false, without a single shred of evidence to back up the claims.

We're told Cardi does not yet have a beauty product line ready for release ... though our sources say it's almost a guarantee CB will put something out in the future.

TMZ broke the story ... Cardi B locked up the rights to the phrase "Bardi Beauty" back in 2021, with trademarks covering all sorts of beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare and nails.

As far as we know, Kulture Wave is just a made-up name ... and nothing more than a clever reference to her kids' names.