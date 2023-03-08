Jim Boeheim Out As Syracuse Head Coach ... After 47 Seasons

Hall of Famer Jim Boeheim is no longer the head coach of the Syracuse men's basketball team -- the school just announced the legend is being replaced after 47 years with the Orange.

78-year-old Boeheim started his career at 'Cuse as an assistant coach in 1969 before becoming the head coach in 1976. He racked up four Final Four appearances, five Big East tournament championships over the course of nearly 5 decades ... and won a national championship with Carmelo Anthony in 2003.

Boeheim -- a Syracuse alum -- also earned several awards ... as he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005, and the College Basketball HoF in 2006.

Coach spoke with reporters after 'Cuse's 77-74 loss to Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament on Tuesday ... tiptoeing around straight-up saying he was retiring -- claiming he already made his goodbye speech, but no one noticed.

Jim Boeheim: "I've been very lucky to coach this long. I think everyone missed my retirement speech last week. Nobody picked up on it... it's up to the University" pic.twitter.com/XbnTV1Zsuj — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 8, 2023 @TheFieldOf68

Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack addressed the move ... saying, "I have spent my entire career surrounded by the biggest and best names in professional and intercollegiate athletics. Few people are on the same playing field as Coach Boeheim."

"Jim Boeheim is synonymous with excellence, grit and determination. Jim is a rare breed of coach, building a program that is among the best in college basketball for nearly five decades. I am incredibly grateful for what he has done for Syracuse Basketball, Syracuse Athletics and Syracuse University as a whole."

Boeheim finishes his career with the second-most wins in NCAA history.