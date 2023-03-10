Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Siegfried & Roy’s Las Vegas Mansion Sells For $3 Million To Circus Owners

3/10/2023 12:30 AM PT
Getty/ Ron Miller - Zipp3D

Siegfried & Roy's former Sin City estate is changing hands ... the palace where they famously lived alongside their tigers and lions is being sold to circus owners.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the new owners went under contract Wednesday on the Las Vegas mansion, which is going for the full $3 million asking price.

Ron Miller - Zipp3D

Brett Carden, owner of the Carden International Circus, tells us he and his father George are the folks buying the property ... and they've got big plans for the estate known as the "Jungle Palace."

Brett says he met Siegfried & Roy back in the day in Las Vegas when their circus was in town, and when he saw the home on the market he grew concerned someone might purchase the property and tear it down ... so he and his father swooped in.

carden circus

We're told the Cardens view the home as an investment ... and they're thinking about turning the property into a tourist attraction or short-term vacation rental.

Remember ... the late Roy Horn lived on the property and raised the magic act's jungle cats there, even swimming with the animals in the estate's biggest pool and sleeping with them in the same bed.

Ron Miller - Zipp3D

The Moroccan-themed compound was built way back in 1954 before Siegfried & Roy bought it in 1982 ... and it includes an 8,750-square-foot main house, three guest houses, three pools, two detached studios and a jacuzzi.

Ron Miller - Zipp3D

There are amenities fit for a circus owner too ... the home also includes several animal enclosures and a bird sanctuary.

Future plans aside, the Cardens tell us they're happy to be the new owners of a piece of Las Vegas history.

