WWE Superstar Big E On Wrestling Future, 'Want To Make The Best Decision'

It's been exactly a year since Big E broke his neck during a wrestling match ... but the WWE Superstar says he's not rushing back into the ring just yet, telling TMZ Sports he's going to take his time and make the "right decision" on his future.

Remember, Big E suffered the injury during a tag-team match on "Smackdown" in Birmingham, Alabama last March ... after he was picked up and dropped on his head.

oh god noo.... Big E dropped on his head. Please be okay #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/QgIgdvGnlW — Deke Stokes ︎ (@2Sweet444Life) March 12, 2022 @2Sweet444Life

It wasn't just Big E's wrestling future people were worried about at the time ... but also whether he would have any serious health concerns moving forward.

We spoke with Big E at LAX last week ... and the former WWE champ told us he's close to finding out if his scary injury will keep him from lacing up the boots again.

"I gotta see what the scans say," E said. "Talk to doctors, and then go from there."

Big E said he won't "rush to judgments" on his health until he sees how everything looks ... adding he's not sweating the results either way.

"Right now, before I know anything, I'm not going to make any rush to judgments or anything. See how everything looks."

Big E says he's not dealing with any anxiety as he awaits his scans ... adding, "Everything isn't permanent. If it comes to an end, cool. If doesn't, cool. What will be, will be. I'm good with whatever."