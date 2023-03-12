Michelle Yeoh Honored at Star-Studded Armani Pre-Oscar Party
3/12/2023 7:23 AM PT
TMZ.com
Michelle Yeoh was honored at a very fancy, star-studded pre-Oscar party Saturday night ... this as her movie, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is a favorite to take home a boatload of awards.
The bash was hosted by Roberts Armani at the Giorgio Armani store in Bev Hills. Among those on hand ... Jamie Lee Curtis, Samuel L. Jackson and Brendan Fraser.
Michelle seemed almost overwhelmed by the honor and attention. She spent time with her co-star Jamie Lee, enveloping her with gratitude.
For Jamie Lee Curtis's part ... she confessed her feelings about her "bae" -- "even her husband {Michelle's]approves of our love for each other."
Well deserved.