Drake and 21 Savage Announce 'It's All A Blur Tour'

Drake and 21 Savage are taking their hit-filled "Her Loss" album on the road -- the newly minted duo unveiled their 29-city "It’s All A Blur" tour, appeasing fans' wishes to hear the songs live.

Drake dropped off a montage Monday on his IG that chronicled his extensive touring career ... from his fresh-face days on the initial "Away From Home" tour to his "Aubrey & the Three Migos" campaign and all the glitzy highlights in between.

The 'Blur' tour will undoubtedly feature "Her Loss" tunes heavy ... the album is already platinum following its November 2022 release, when all 16 of its songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list right out of the gate.