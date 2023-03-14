Anthony Edwards Gifts 15-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Shoes, Signs Jersey
3/14/2023 7:14 AM PT
Anthony Edwards is proving once again why he's a fan favorite -- the Minnesota Timberwolves star made a 15-year-old cancer survivor's dream come true Monday night ... and gifted the youngster his shoes and signed his jersey!!
Edwards and the T-Wolves were in Atlanta playing the Hawks at State Farm Arena ... and after the game, Ant got some facetime with Preston, who's always wanted to meet the All-Star guard.
Take a look -- not only did Edwards grant Preston's wish, but he came bearing gifts ... giving him a pair of his Adidas BYW Select "ANT-MAN" kicks.
AE and Preston were all smiles as they posed for pictures ... and to cap things off, Ant autographed the #1 Edwards jersey Preston had been wearing.
The moment was special ... and Preston got to witness Edwards -- an Atlanta native -- go off in the game, scoring 32 points and grabbing eight rebounds as Minnesota defeated the Hawks, 136-115.
After the game, Edwards expressed how proud he was to finally get a W in his hometown ... saying, "It’s the first time I’ve beaten Atlanta, and it’s in Atlanta, so I’m super happy. I’m at a loss for words."