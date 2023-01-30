NBA Star Anthony Edwards Says He Eats At Least 21 Bags Of Hot Fries A Week

Karl-Anthony Towns isn't gonna like this -- NBA star Anthony Edwards just opened up about his Chester's Hot Fries obsession ... admitting he eats at least 21 bags a week!!

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard listed the 10 things he can't live without during a GQ Sports interview on Monday -- and naturally, his beloved snack food made the cut.

"The best chips that were ever made," the 21-year-old said. "I've been eating 'em since I was probably like five years old."

"I probably eat like 3 a day. You do the math ... what's that 21 bags? Yeah, I eat that many!"

In fact, AE says he probably eats more than that depending on how much time he has during the day.

Of course, this might not sit well with KAT -- Remember, the Wolves center called out Edwards for being sluggish on the court ... and blamed AE's love for Popeyes chicken for his performance.

Play video content 10/25/22 Minnesota Timberwolves

"I know y’all think it’s funny up here when he talks about Popeyes and all that s***," Towns told reporters last October. "That doesn't make me happy to hear."

Anthony Edwards incredible dunk over Jaren Jackson Jr. oh my god pic.twitter.com/enQlTU0Kj1 — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) January 28, 2023 @WolvesClips

Well, his recent performance on the court says otherwise. In Minnesota's last three wins, Edwards averaged 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists per game -- plus, he's shooting at 55% from the field.