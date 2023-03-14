Flying Cars Coming in Next Couple of Years, Says Doroni Aerospace CEO

Play video content TMZ.com

Flying cars could be soarin' into the market much sooner than we thought ... according to one Aerospace CEO who's working hard to make this sci-fi dream a reality.

Doron Merdinger, CEO of Doroni Aerospace Inc., joined us Tuesday on "TMZ Live" -- filling us in on how his company's new flying cars could be up for sale in the next 2 years ... adding his team has already been testing its flagship project in Florida.

Their vehicle is aptly named the Doroni H1, a 2-seater that can travel a couple hundred feet off the ground with the use of joysticks -- not a steering wheel. The futuristic whip can come in handy in a bunch of ways, according to Doron.

The ride will set you back a few hundred Gs, though ... but Doron says his crew is doing everything they can to make it a true bang for your buck -- which includes its seriously-impressive top speed.

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration released the Fiscal Year 2024 NASA budget request: https://t.co/OpL1rl6D32



Returning to the Moon to prepare for Mars, addressing climate change, making aviation safer, empowering our workforce, and creating jobs: This is the #StateOfNASA. pic.twitter.com/Ih4jF4FazC — NASA (@NASA) March 9, 2023 @NASA

For those unaware, President Biden asked for a $27.2B budget for NASA last week, with some of the funds to be used to test flying cars, and Doron's company is one of the many working with NASA towards a future in the skies.

BTW -- Biden's budget request came after Trump called for the government to invest in the tech ... saying we've gotta beat China to the punch. In addition, there are other startups developing flying cars too.