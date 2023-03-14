French Montana and Rubi Rose Do Dinner Date, New Couple Confirmation

Play video content BACKGRID

French Montana and Rubi Rose are in new couple mode ... doing date night in Bev Hills, and they're not afraid to show some PDA as the freshest romantic pairing in hip hop!!!

The 2 rap stars were beaming from ear to ear as they arrived Monday night at Mr. Chow for a romantic dinner date -- and even with a photog there, they weren't shy about showing their affection.

French threw his arm around Rubi shortly after they got out of his ride, and they strolled into the restaurant looking totally comfortable being a new hip hop power couple.

A source close to the couple tells us Rubi is 100 percent French's "new gf." It's unclear when exactly they started hanging out, but it's clear they're past that initial "getting to know you" phase.

Rubi's a former XXL Freshman with several releases under her belt and more than 4 million IG followers.