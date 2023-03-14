Queen of Dancehall Spice Announces Pregnancy on Heels of Health Update

Spice is alive and well and she's got some very exciting news -- she's having a baby, which is a huge difference from the rumors she'd disappeared due to a bad plastic surgery.

The Queen of Dancehall made her pregnancy announcement Tuesday ... posting a photo of herself in an all-blue getup with an obviously preggo belly. In the caption, she wrote, "God has been so good to me. 💙💙💙"

Unclear if all the blue is also a gender reveal.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The baby news comes not long after rumors began swirling about why she went MIA on social media late last year. The rumor mill worked overtime and cranked out theories Spice had disappeared or was in a coma due to a plastic surgery gone wrong.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

ICYMI, she ended up clearing the air, telling her followers she was not in a coma or dead, but had actually suffered a damaged hernia and was rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery.

At the time, she said she was taking time to recover. She also took time to get pregnant, obviously ... and she's smiling from ear to ear about it. While we don't know how far along she is, it's clear from the pic she's well beyond first trimester.