'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Hands Out Beers on 'Austin 3:16' Day At CA Brewery

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin may be the most beloved wrestler of all time ... and look no further why. The WWE legend showed up to a SoCal brewery and hooked up the patrons in a packed bar with free beers to commemorate "Austin 3:16 day!"

Austin hit up El Segundo Brewing Company in Los Angeles County ... where he doled out cold beers left and right to fans who came to celebrate the WWE holiday.

Stone Cold Steve Austin giving out beers on Austin 3:16 day like a goddamn champ. pic.twitter.com/LyJ6uO8pm5 — brandon wenerd (@brandonwenerd) March 17, 2023 @brandonwenerd

Check it out ... Stone Cold was behind the bar, pouring beers and toasting fans as his signature theme music was blaring in the background.

And, Steve wasn't handing out just any ol' beers ... the brewery serves his own signature "Broken Skull IPA." After he served everybody, Austin was naturally thirsty himself, so he chugged a pint glass, too.

Of course, the "Austin 3:16" tagline came to be after Steve defeated Jake "The Snake" Roberts to win the "King of the Ring" tournament in 1996.

After his match, Steve mocked Roberts' Bible-preacher gimmick ... saying, "You sit there and you thump your Bible, and you say your prayers, and it didn't get you anywhere!"

"Talk about your psalms, talk about John 3:16 ... Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ass!"

The promo was a defining moment in his career, and the Texas Rattlesnake became one of the most popular faces of WWE's "Attitude Era," widely considered one of the best times in sports entertainment history.