Taylor Swift Fans Get Married at Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift's Eras tour is already bringing people together ... until death, in the case of 2 of her fans ... who used her concert as the backdrop for their wedding!!!

The ceremony went down Saturday night while Taylor was performing the second of 2 shows at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ -- aka Swift City -- with the bride, Rene Hurtado, and groom, Max, saying "I do" from their floor seats.

Rene, who was wearing a tea-length wedding dress, says she and Max had been talking since the summer about eloping the day of Taylor's concert and then having the show serve as their wedding reception ... but they ultimately decided it would be cooler to actually get hitched at the concert.

Proposals have become a semi-regular occurrence at concerts and sporting events over the years ... but it's not every day you see an actual wedding in the middle of a show.

No word if Rene and Max are planning to hit up another Taylor concert for their honeymoon.