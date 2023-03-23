Cam Newton's Auburn Pro Day WR, Shedrick Jackson, Raves Over QB, 'He Still Has It'

Play video content TMZSports.com

At least one person believes in Cam Newton after his Pro Day workout this week ... Auburn wideout Shedrick Jackson, who caught passes from the QB during the sweat sesh, tells TMZ Sports he thinks the dude can definitely still get after it in the NFL.

Newton made a surprise appearance at the Tigers' showcase on Tuesday ... in an effort to restart his pro football career after not playing in the 2022 season.

Cam Newton throws at Auburn Pro Day 2023 pic.twitter.com/S5qXibJWsr — Wesley Sinor (@WesleySinor) March 21, 2023 @WesleySinor

The 33-year-old threw around 30 passes in front of NFL scouts, rolling out for some while standing in the pocket for others, and afterward, some on the scene seemed to see it as a bit of a mixed bag.

Cam Newton a little high on this one. pic.twitter.com/ew8ay9e9Rx — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 21, 2023 @DOrlandoAJC

But, when we talked to Jackson on Wednesday -- he appeared to be convinced Newton could help out an NFL team this season.

"He's done it before at a high level in college and in the pros," the Auburn wideout said, "so, I think he still has it."

Jackson -- the nephew of NFL legend Bo Jackson -- said he was particularly impressed by the touch on Newton's footballs.