Ballin' Hot Shots ... March Madness!!!
Ballin' Celeb Hot Shots ... March Madness!!!
3/25/2023 12:01 AM PT
It's been a month swarmed with buzzer-beating shots from the stars -- making social media a packed venue. With hella traveling and lots of knockout IG posts, these celebs did not hold back from bringing their A-game!
Nearly breaking the scoreboard ... gymnast Olivia Dunne threw up a perfect 10 after snapping a poolside bikini pic, while Megan Thee Stallion hit a slam dunk from the sheets. And, it was a shirtless showdown between Dwayne Johnson and Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino ... may the best man win!
Shoot your best shot into our gallery of stars who kept the benches quite warm and toasty all month long ... nothing but sweat!