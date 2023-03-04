Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
3/4/2023 12:01 AM PT
These sexy stars have hiked their undies so high their whale tails have breached the backsides of some famous people's pants and are slapping way above the surface! Take a whale-watching tour around Hollywood's hottest tails and guess who's making a splash!

If you focus your binoculars on these bodacious babes, you'll spot a Kim Kardashian, a Saweetie or even a Dua Lipa ... all of who have been known to flash their flukes a time or two.

Take a close look through our gallery of whale tails, and while you're at it ... test your celeb knowledge by guessing who you sea.

Whale ho!

