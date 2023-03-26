Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

3/26/2023 12:30 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 7
Behind this cleft chin cutout is an Internet personality who enjoys handing out Lamborghinis and stacks of cash. As a guy who's always on the go, it's a good thing he's got his childhood bestie -- and now president of his brand -- Natalie Mariduena to help run the show!

From his OG days on Vine to his lucrative days on YouTube, this pizza lover has definitely made a pretty penny off his content creations, leveraging his earnings into various business ventures like a phone app and a restaurant.

Hand this guy a tennis racket and see if you can score this scramble!

