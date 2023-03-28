Police Chase Suspect Dies from Injuries After Jumping Out of Stolen Cop Car

Play video content FOX 11

A dramatic and possibly deadly end to a wild police chase just unfolded outside Los Angeles, as a suspect driving a stolen police cruiser jumped from the vehicle as it was still moving.

The whole thing was broadcast live as officers from the California Highway Patrol raced at high speeds to keep up with the suspect. The man weaved in between lanes of traffic on CA 138 toward Lancaster, and at times could be seen rummaging through the inside of the cop car.

Then, in a stunning move, and while the vehicle was still traveling at an extremely high speed, the suspect opened the driver's side door and jumped out of the vehicle.

The suspect hit his head and was immediately knocked unconscious. From there, the stolen police cruiser continued until it slammed into an electric pole.

Officers immediately pulled the man out of the road, got him in handcuffs and began to check his condition. He was clearly in bad shape because they started CPR immediately.