Poot In HBO's 'The Wire' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Tray Chaney was 20 years old when he first started playing the role of 'Poot' -- the drug dealer who works his way up but eventually leaves the drug trade -- in HBO's "The Wire" back in 2002.

Chaney shared the big screen with Dominic West as the Baltimore city police officer who enjoys boozin' it up, Jimmy, Michael B. Jordan as the young drug dealer who is naive but also smart, Wallace and Idris Elba -- the confident and posh drug dealer who is striving to be a successful businessman, Stringer.

Today, Tray plays the role of Kent in "Swarm" alongside Chloe Bailey.