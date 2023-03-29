DJ Drama Portrays Tupac's 'Juice' Character in Album Promo Vid

DJ Drama is using his all-time favorite film to promote his upcoming album, and he's literally doing his best Tupac Shakur impression to bring attention to the project!!!

On Wednesday, Drama unleashed the Jim Jones-directed video teaser to his "I'm Really Like That" album promo, recreating the testy apartment scene from the hip hop classic film "Juice."

Drama takes on Pac's iconic and deranged "Bishop" character and recruited the film's original costars -- Omar Epps, Khalil Kain and Jermaine Hopkins -- to reprise their roles. Hell, Omar even put on the same sweater he wore in the film!!!

It was a full circle moment for Drama ... he credits Omar's fictional portrayal of DJ Q for inspiring his real-life career as a legendary DJ!!!

Drama and Jim really dug deeply into 1992 flick -- another scene has the "Gangsta Grillz" artist reimagining the audition scene that starred Queen Latifah (and a bonus Juelz Santana cameo) ... while another duplicates the record store conversation.