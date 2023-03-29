Elon Musk's Business Card, Dollar Bill Expected To Fetch $40K At Auction
3/29/2023 12:30 AM PT
If you're a die-hard Elon Musk fan, then an exciting new auction might be right up your alley, because a couple of unique items from his past could be yours ... if you've got a ton of cash to spend, of course.
Auction house, GottaHaveRockandRoll is kicking off its new Pop Auction Wednesday, and two super rare, Musk-themed finds are in the mix ... one straight from the Tesla CEO's early days.
A rep for GottaHaveRockandRoll tells TMZ ... one collectible is his original business card for Zip2, Elon's first-ever company which licensed city guide software to newspapers. He founded it back in 1995 along with Greg Kouri and Musk's brother, Kimbal.
Ancient times— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022 @elonmusk
The card's expected to fetch upwards of $20K -- a ton of change for a piece of paper.
The other piece of history is a signed dollar bill which he inked with the phrase, "To the moon." As you know, Elon's been obsessed with space travel for some time. But, the phrase is also one he's used when promoting crypto like Dogecoin, so it could just be just a plug ... and an ironic one, writing it on legal tender.
Based on similar sales, the dollar bill's also expected to fetch more than $20K. The auction is going on now and wraps April 14 ... so if you're obsessed with all things Elon, act fast!