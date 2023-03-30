Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
MLB Star Adam Wainwright Sings National Anthem For Cardinals' Opening Day

3/30/2023 2:20 PM PT
Adam Wainwright proved he has both a golden arm AND golden pipes on Thursday ... the Cardinals star pitcher sang the National Anthem for his team's Opening Day ceremonies -- and crushed it!!

St. Louis tapped the injured right-hander for the awesome honor just before the Redbirds took on the Blue Jays at Busch Stadium ... and check out video of his performance -- he proved he can saaaang!!!

The 41-year-old seemed very comfortable on the mic ... hitting every note as the crowd in the stands went wild.

It was a cool moment for the pitcher, who announced last year that this will be his last season wearing a Cardinals uniform.

Also, if you think this was a fluke ... don't -- Wainwright showed at his Big League charity event earlier this year he truly has vocals!

Wainwright won't be pitching for the Cards for another few weeks -- he's currently on the IL with a groin injury ... but when he gets back -- who wouldn't mind seeing one more rendition of the anthem before he takes the mound!?!

