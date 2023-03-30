MLB Star Adam Wainwright Sings National Anthem For Cardinals' Opening Day

Adam Wainwright proved he has both a golden arm AND golden pipes on Thursday ... the Cardinals star pitcher sang the National Anthem for his team's Opening Day ceremonies -- and crushed it!!

St. Louis tapped the injured right-hander for the awesome honor just before the Redbirds took on the Blue Jays at Busch Stadium ... and check out video of his performance -- he proved he can saaaang!!!

Adam Wainwright busted out the pipes and sang the National Anthem for Opening Day pic.twitter.com/zUIQxdHVWm — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 30, 2023 @JomboyMedia

The 41-year-old seemed very comfortable on the mic ... hitting every note as the crowd in the stands went wild.

It was a cool moment for the pitcher, who announced last year that this will be his last season wearing a Cardinals uniform.

Also, if you think this was a fluke ... don't -- Wainwright showed at his Big League charity event earlier this year he truly has vocals!

What a weekend between the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up and Adam Wainwright's benefit concert. I'm exhausted and going to bed but will share videos of Waino singing tomorrow. But here is a taste... pic.twitter.com/vEI1Czeoeh — Kelli 🎗 (@StlCrdsfn11) January 17, 2023 @StlCrdsfn11