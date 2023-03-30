Matt Barnes Interested In Politics, Hoping To Hold Office By Age 50

Play video content Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel

Governor Matt Barnes?? Perhaps someday -- 'cause the ex-NBA star says he wants to run for political office by the time he turns 50!!

43-year-old Barnes -- who played 16 seasons in the NBA -- shared his political aspirations during an appearance on "Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel" ... and he's not just talking being the president of his local PTO. He's eyeing some big-time positions.

"I gave myself a goal back in my 30s that by the time I turn 50, I wanted to run for some sort of office," Barnes said. "Whether that be mayor or governor or whatever it may be."

"It would be refreshing," he continued. "It's not something people expect, but I know I can make a difference. I still got seven years before that time is up."

Barnes -- who won a championship with the Warriors in 2017 -- says he'd love to be an example to people that they can make something of themselves and create opportunities for the under-represented members of society.

"I try to use my platform to speak up for those who don't have a platform or don't have a voice," Barnes said.

"I think I've been misunderstood my entire life. I try to give back. I try to motivate. I try to educate. In our communities, you have to see it to believe it. I always want to be a symbol of hope."