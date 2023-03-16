Matt Barnes Behind On Child Support Payments, Owes Ex Gloria Govan Over $133k

Matt Barnes is way behind on child support payments ... a judge just ordered him to fork over more than six figures in back payments to his ex-wife Gloria Govan.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the former NBA baller owes Gloria $133,976.54 in past-due child support payments.

It appears Matt hasn't been shelling out child support for quite some time ... because as we first reported back in 2018, Matt's monthly child support bill was slashed from $20,000 to $7,500.

The exes have two teenage twins, Carter and Isaiah, together ... and Gloria went to court claiming he hasn’t been keeping up on the payments.

Remember ... Matt and Gloria finalized their divorce way back in 2016, after just under two years as husband and wife.