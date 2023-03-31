Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Wrestler Sgt. Slaughter 'Memba Him?!

3/31/2023 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 6
Former American wrestler Robert Rudolph Remus aka Sgt. Slaughter was in his late 20s when he trampled to fame with his wrestling gimmick, "Sgt. Slaughter" -- a former patriotic U.S. sergeant who fought during the Vietnam War -- during his illustrious wrestling career spanning from the '70s to the '90s.

1991 was a big year for Sgt. Slaughter ... he became the WWE Champion, dethroning the Ultimate Warrior at The Royal Rumble, and he also had a feud with wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, burning one of Hogan's shirts to flames during WrestleMania 7.

To this day, he's still rockin' his iconic look ... the broad-brimmed hat, dark shades, military uniform and can't forget about the 'stache!!!

Guess what he looks like now ... "And that's an order!"

