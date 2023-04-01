The Street Profits Say They're Best Tag Team In WWE

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Street Profits are the greatest tag team in WWE, according to half of the superstar duo, Montez Ford, who isn't going to lay on fake modesty to appear humble.

"This is not even being cocky or arrogant, man, but right now I feel like nobody's touching us, man. I feel like me and Dawks are the complete essence of what a tag team consists of," Montez told Babcock on Friday from the TMZ office.

Ford, along with Angelo Dawkins, stopped by to promote their Fatal 4-Way tag team matchup Saturday night on night one of WrestleMania 39 ... where they're taking on Alpha Academy, The Viking Raiders, and Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

"We got two hybrid athletes, a high flyer and powerhouse, both high flyers and powerhouses. Pretty much know everything he's doing before he even does it and vice versa. We've been doing this so long together it's kinda come like second nature," Montez explained.

The Street Profits -- the former Raw, SmackDown and NXT champs -- say they have a lot of respect for the tag teams they came up watching, but it's their time.

"Granted we idolized and looked up to The New Day, and The Uso's and everything, but there's a new sheriff in town, no pun intended," Ford said, flashing his Jordan 7 Retro "New Sheriff in Town" J's.

We also talked to The Street Profits about Logan Paul ... and the guys say they're thrilled to have him in WWE (not just because he's worked hard and is a cool dude), but he's also brought more fans to the screen.

"I like the fact that he tries to understand and get this and work hard. He loves this as much as we do," Montez said, adding ... "and he's bringing a whole new set of eyes to this."

There's much more ... we also talked to the guys about a possible future in Hollywood (WM is in L.A., after all), and what message they have for their competitors the day before the big match.

Montez also shared what it's like to watch his wife, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair, who is wrestling Asuka on Sunday, compete on the biggest stage.