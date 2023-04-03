Anthony Rendon Suspended 5 Games, Fined For Altercation With Fan

Los Angeles Angels star Anthony Rendon was just punished for his heated altercation with a fan last week ... getting slapped with a 5-game ban and a fine.

Major League Baseball senior VP for on-field operations Michael Hill shared the decision minutes ago ... saying unless Rendon appeals, the suspension will begin immediately, which means he would be eligible to return to the Angels on Sunday against the Blue Jays.

As we previously reported, Rendon grabbed an Athletics fan and attempted to hit him after the Halos' 2-1 loss in Oakland ... seemingly over being called a "bitch."

The interaction caught Oakland PD's attention ... and an investigation was launched.

"Although we are still unaware who the victim is, surveillance video of the incident has surfaced," cops said in a statement. "As a result, OPD created an incident, made a report, and is actively investigating."

Anthony Rendon spoke to us today to say he could not comment on the incident because of the ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/AddYcKXYVb — Sarah Valenzuela (@Sarah_IsabelVee) April 1, 2023 @Sarah_IsabelVee