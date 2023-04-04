M*A*S*H Star Judy Farrell Dead at 84 after Suffering Stroke

Judy Farrell, best known for playing Nurse Able in the hit TV show, "M*A*S*H," has died, TMZ has learned.

Judy's son, Michael, tells us she passed away in a hospital on Sunday after suffering a stroke nine days earlier. We're told while she was in the hospital, Judy was consciously alert and able to squeeze the hands of her loved ones, but couldn't speak due to the stroke.

In her role as Nurse Able, Judy appeared in 8 episodes of "M*A*S*H," also starring Alan Alda as Captain Benjamin "Hawkeye" Pierce. Her first husband, Mike Farrell, landed the part of Captain B.J. Hunnicutt in the '70s-'80s sitcom.

Judy also made several guest appearances in TV classics such as "Get Smart," "The Partridge Family," and "Quincy, M.E." She also had roles in the films "J.W. Coop" (1971), "Chapter Two" (1979), and "Long-Term Relationship" (2006).

After divorcing her first husband in 1983, Judy married Joe Bratcher two years later. She is survived by Bratcher and her two children, Michael and Erin.

Judy was 84.