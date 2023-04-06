LeBron James Says 8-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Volleyball Star In The Making'

LeBron James' daughter appears to have a future on a court ... but it might not end up being a basketball one -- 'cause the Lakers superstar said Thursday she could very well be a volleyball player!!

The 39-year-old just posted a short video of Zhuri James getting in a vball sesh in their backyard ... and he seemed bullish on her potential after watching her on the grass.

In the clip, Zhuri seemed to crush a ball over a net that had been set up on their lawn ... and Bron couldn't have been happier about it.

"My 🏐⭐ in the making," James wrote on the video.

If volleyball is indeed her future, Zhuri would become the first James offspring to not follow in Dad's footsteps.

As you know, LeBron's two sons, Bronny and Bryce, are both touted high school basketball players who many have already projected to be on future NBA rosters.