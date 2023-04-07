Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Drake's Kim Kardashian Mystery Woman Revealed as Singer Lilah

Drake Kim K Lookalike Revealed ...

4/7/2023 4:00 PM PT
drake and women instagram announcing SEARCH & RESCUE OUT AT MIDNIGHT

Drake had a lot of people wondering if he'd accomplished the nearly impossible -- to get Kim Kardashian to pose in a promo photo with him -- and while the woman with him definitely raised some Kim comparisons, we've figured out her true identity.

Drake dropped "Search & Rescue" Friday, his latest in a whole army of singles with art that showed him and a mystery woman wearing helmets complete with face guards.

Lilah Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Lilah Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Fans were quick to notice a similarity between the woman's features and Kim Kardashian's. While it seemed like a stretch for Kim K to be in the pics, Drake also sampled Kim's voice in the song ... so people thought it was possible.

However, we've learned the mystery woman is Lilah, an artist who has gotten major props from OVO in the past.

As for Kim's voice, Drake used a snippet from Hulu's "The Kardashians" where she talks her divorce from Kanye West ... messy.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later