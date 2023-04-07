Drake's Kim Kardashian Mystery Woman Revealed as Singer Lilah
4/7/2023 4:00 PM PT
Drake had a lot of people wondering if he'd accomplished the nearly impossible -- to get Kim Kardashian to pose in a promo photo with him -- and while the woman with him definitely raised some Kim comparisons, we've figured out her true identity.
Drake dropped "Search & Rescue" Friday, his latest in a whole army of singles with art that showed him and a mystery woman wearing helmets complete with face guards.
Fans were quick to notice a similarity between the woman's features and Kim Kardashian's. While it seemed like a stretch for Kim K to be in the pics, Drake also sampled Kim's voice in the song ... so people thought it was possible.
#Drake has been listening to #Lilah #BabyDrill & #SZA recently, and also #HerLoss 🎶— MuchMusic (@Much) December 19, 2022 @Much
[via Stake/Twitch]@Drake @sza @lilahpi @BabyDrill4L pic.twitter.com/jMt6x96jyb
However, we've learned the mystery woman is Lilah, an artist who has gotten major props from OVO in the past.
As for Kim's voice, Drake used a snippet from Hulu's "The Kardashians" where she talks her divorce from Kanye West ... messy.