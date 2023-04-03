Drake Trolls Kanye West with Kim Kardashian Audio, Closes J. Cole Festival
4/3/2023 10:06 AM PT
Drake had a busy weekend living the rapper life ... dropping a new track fans expect to reheat his beef with Kanye West, and then dazzling the crowd at J. Cole's Dreamville Festival.
SiriusXM's Sound 42 premiered a new Drizzy record titled "Rescue Me" on Friday, which features audio of Kim Kardashian from the series finale of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" ... detailing the moment she knew she wanted a divorce from Ye with Kris Jenner.
Drake - Rescue Me (Prod by @BNYX)— Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) April 1, 2023 @DrakeDirect_
pic.twitter.com/owaHw81iQS
You hear Kim drop the line ... "I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that," as Drake lyrically croons about whisking away a damsel into a life of luxury.
Fan speculation carried Drake's buzz into his curtain-closing Dreamville Fest performance, where he brought out GloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert and his upcoming It's All a Blur Tour costar 21 Savage while performing a barrage of hits.
No word where "Rescue Me" will officially end up but don't be surprised if Ye's cooking up a musical rebuttal as we speak!!!