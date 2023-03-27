Drake Misses Lollapalooza Brazil, Was Partying with 50 Cent Night Before

Play video content

Drake missed his headlining Lollapalooza Brazil set Sunday night -- less than 24 hours after he was partying in Miami with 50 Cent the night before!!!

The 2 superstars linked up inside the Booby Trap On the River, which would have been a monumental occasion ... had thousands of fans not been expecting him on the stage down in Brazil to cap performances from Rosalía, Tove Lo, Armin Van Buuren and more.

Drake was quickly replaced with Skrillex on the bill, which, as you'd expect, didn't sit well with some fans.

DRAKE CANCELLED HIS HEADLINING SLOT AT LOLLAPALOOZA BRAZIL SO HE COULD GO TO THE CLUB IN MIAMI WITH 50 CENT.



GRINGOS IN FUCKING LATIN AMERICA. I HATE Y'ALL. — 🇪🇨SONGMESS🇪🇨 (@songmess) March 26, 2023 @songmess

The festival issued a mea culpa ... explaining Drake didn't have all the necessary tools to nail his performance and offered Day 3 ticketholders the opportunity for a refund.

A translated statement on the festival's social media says, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Drake is without members of his sound and production team, essential to the realization of the Lollapalooza show in Sao Paulo. Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brazil. Unfortunately, this is beyond his control. Sorry.”