Rickey Smiley Shuts Down Reginae Carter's Defamation Claims

Rickey Smiley is trying to clear his name against Reginae Carter and her boyfriend's claim he defamed them ... because he serving up the very audio where he allegedly slandered them.

On Friday, Reginae and Armon Warren began firing up the internet after they heard Rickey and his Morning Show crew "suggested" their relationship was plagued with domestic violence, especially with Reginae recently nursing a hand injury.

As it turns out, Rickey and Co. actually swatted down the errant report on-air and even provided audio of Reginae explaining how she hurt her hand on set while filming a movie.

A frustrated Reginae denied ever dissing Rickey, but fumed about the lack of media coverage every time she was in her bag.